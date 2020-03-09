ASC Wolf Pack beat ECCB Bucks while E & K Mini Mart Sandy PointFalcons defeated ASC Jay Hawks in SKNANB Premier League

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 9, 2020 (ZIZ News): The St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank Premier League continued on Sunday at Basketball City with two games.

In the first game ASC Wolf Pack defeated ECCB Bucks 99 to 92.

For Wolf Pack Calbert Dore made 31 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals, Cheslyn Hutton 27 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 8 steals.

For Bucks Delvin Marshall scored 35 points and made 20 rebounds, Fitzgerald Daniel made 19 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals, Jules Williams 14 points, 12 rebounds and 2 steals.

Meanwhile, in the second game E and K Mini Mart Sandy Point Falcons defeated ASC Jay Hawks 82 to 64.

For Falcons Lesandro Predon made 30 points, 12 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks, Lestin Wiltshire 15 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, Devonte Browne 11 points, 6 assist, 11 steals and 3 rebounds.

For Jay Hawks, Raniq Nicholls made 18 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, Ashton Davis scored 16 points made 4 rebounds, Cornel Linton made 9 points and 13 rebounds.

The league continues on Tuesday with one game; Cayon Lions Versus Newton Ground Blazers from at 6:30 pm