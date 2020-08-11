CDC Says Risk In Saint Kitts And Nevis Is High

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 5, 2020 (ZIZ News): The CDC has issued a warning that the Covid-19 risk in Saint Kitts and Nevis is high.

On its website WWWNC.CDC.GOV on August 6th the CDC recommended that travellers avoid all nonessential international travel to Saint Kitts and Nevis.

It said “Travellers at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 should consider postponing all travel, including essential travel, to Saint Kitts and Nevis. If you get sick in Saint Kitts and Nevis and need medical care, resources may be limited…If you get sick with COVID-19 (or test positive for COVID-19, even if you have no symptoms) while abroad, you may be isolated or not be permitted to return to the United States until you have recovered fully from your illness.”

The CDC’s Level 3 high risk warning was also issued for other countries across the Caribbean including Anguilla, Curacao, Grenada and Montserrat.