Mansion Bay Rehabilitation Project Underway

By: Chaïra Flanders

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 6, 2020 (ZIZ News): A team of representatives from the Mansion and Christ Church communities are helping to create transformation in their area.

Since being formed in 2015, the Friends and Family of Mansion and Christ Church group has been working to reconstruct many of the areas in their community that were well known for leisure activity.

Project Manager of the Mansion Bay Rehabilitation Poject, Wayne Clarke, who is also President of the Friends and Family of Mansion and Christ Church group said the reconstruction of the Bay side was one particular area of focus.

He said considering that the beach is located on the Atlantic side, a decision was made to block the heavy tide with massive stones from the Bay area to make a natural pool for members of the community to use safely.

He said part of the plan was to create a sizable pool of water to accommodate a large number of patrons.

Assistant Project Manager, Monifia Hanley spoke of the many changes that persosn can expect to see when the project is completed adding that a historic discovery was made during the excavation process.

As part of the transformation, a restaurant with vending booths will be added and steep holes have already been dug for the planting of palm, coconut and local fruit trees.

Mr. Clarke also thanked and commended National Coordinator, Ilis Watts of the GEF-Small Grants Programme which is a program designed to support grassroots communities and civil society organizations across the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis to tackle critical global environmental challenges while addressing local sustainable development needs.

Orian Harvey Equipment Ltd, headed by John Tweede helped to excavate the pool and clear the land for recreational use and livelihood.