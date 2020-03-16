Ministry of Health’s Bin Distribution Begins in St. Peters on Monday

By: Chaïra Flanders

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 14, 2020 (ZIZ News): As of next week, each household can expect to receive one 65-gallon “Smart Bin” courtesy of the Ministry of Health as part of the Solid Waste Management Corporation (SWMC) Bin Distribution programme which launched earlier this week.

The distribution begins on Monday March 16 in Stapleton, St. Peter’s from 1:30 pm.

The initiative will run for a period of 6 weeks and is scheduled to wrap up on April 28.

A schedule for distribution in the various communities will be provided shortly.