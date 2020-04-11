ECCB Governor says Caribbean brothers and sisters should stand in solidarity to fight COVID-19

By: Chaïra Flanders

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 9, 2020 (ZIZ News): Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), Timothy N. J. Antoine has issued a call to all Caribbean countries to stand in solidarity as they face the impact of the Novel Coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Antoine’s call was made during his recent statement on the COVID-19 Pandemic.

He said this difficult time presents the opportunity for shared sacrifice and cooperation.

“The magnitude of this moment presents a compelling call for shared sacrifice and solidarity at all levels – governments, opposition parties, labour unions, business, civil society and citizens. As Caribbean brothers and sisters, we must stand with each other, in firm solidarity, as we fight this common enemy – COVID-19”, he expressed.

The ECCB Governor also called on multilateral institutions to do more to fight the spread of the virus as it is a global issue.

“At the global level, there is increasing recognition that this is a global problem that demands a global response. Of necessity, multilateral institutions must expand their toolkits, even create new instruments, if they are to deliver an effective response”, he added.

He also used the opportunity to remind all that social distancing does not mean spiritual distancing and advised that “now is the time for us to draw on our faith and practice spiritual closeness”.