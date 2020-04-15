Genesis Innovation Management Inc. Makes It Easier for Consumers to Conduct Business With Supermarkets and Bakeries

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 15, 2020 (SKNIS): Citizens and residents wishing to conduct business with supermarkets and bakeries in St. Kitts and Nevis can now do so with ease using the JAD Cash App, a payment option operated by the Genesis Innovation Management Inc.

At the April 14 edition of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing, Alex Straun, CEO of Genesis Innovation Management Inc. highlighted two initiatives: the online market place especially for supermarkets and bakeries, and the bank payments/payroll, two initiatives he said were invented to “create solutions to assist in the areas of financial inclusion and social responsibility.” He said that regarding the online marketplace the institution has “leveraged its e-commerce platform to enable businesses to upload their inventories and create their own shops.”

“What that means is that persons can now go to our marketplace to the very specific supermarket or bakery and they would be able to order their items, pay for them and select a period or a specific time when they would either do curbside pickup – if that business offers delivery – or they can set a schedule in terms of when that delivery would be made available to the appropriate persons,” said Mr. Straun.

“The supermarkets or bakeries are then able to receive orders ahead of time even during the period of when they are replenishing their shelves, so they can fulfill these orders, having already been paid for them and have them packed such that they would be able to adequately and efficiently divide their times between replenishing their shelves for persons who must visit the supermarkets compared to persons who would be able to order online and reduce the demands on physically coming to the supermarkets,” he added.

Mr. Straun added that supermarkets and bakeries will have until the end of April 2020, to upload their inventories for free. However, only those businesses registered on the JAD platform will benefit from this initiative.

“You can sign up your business and we will work with you. The solution is very streamlined and so, therefore, especially for bakeries and small enterprises you can be up in a very short period. For larger establishments with larger inventories our team will be willing to work with you to ensure that the back order processes and your full inventory is available online,” said the CEO.

Genesis’ CEO said that persons with no bank accounts or who do not use bank cards need not worry.

“We are also working with specific institutions that may have to pay persons or do distributions in terms of accessing our bulk payment facilities. What this means is that especially for persons who do not traditionally have a bank account these businesses or entities can simply upload a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet to our platform and the persons who are on the JAD Platform would get the money instantaneously in their wallet,” he said. “So for this feature, we are working with institutions right now to be able to ensure that this facility could be accessed for persons who do not have bank accounts or bank with credit union, who don’t have a debit or credit card. You can sign up with JAD and we can work with persons to get you your money.”

JAD is a comprehensive e-money solution for the Eastern Caribbean Countries. Founded in February 2018, the company currently has approximately 4000 members and about 450 businesses working with online. The major partners are First Federal Cooperative Credit Union and the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank. The major vendors to date are The Cable, Island Bakeries, Advance Caribbean, West Side Service Centre and Meridian Medical (Pharmacy).