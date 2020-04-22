Molineux-Cayon Cricket Club donates to St. Kitts COVID-19 National Emergency Operations Centre

By: Chaïra Flanders

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 21, 2020 (ZIZ News): The National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) received a one thousand five-hundred-dollar donation courtesy of the Molineux- Cayon Cricket club to strengthen efforts in the fight against the Novel Coronavirus in St. Kitts-Nevis.

Steve Saunders of the Molineux-Cayon Cricket Club made the donation while delivering remarks at Tuesday’s NEOC’s COVID-19 briefing where he explained that the donation is meant for the most vulnerable persons in the federation.

“Our members unanimously agreed that the time was right to exercise our civic duty to help in some small way. In this regard, we are extremely elated to donate one thousand five-hundred dollars to the NEOC to assist in providing food packages for the vulnerable persons ion our society, Saunders expressed.

Mr. Saunders said that the “Molineux-Cayon Club stands in solidarity with the NEOC, the Ministry of Health, the security forces and all those on the frontline dealing with COVID-19” and added “we salute you in this time of crisis”.

He then presented the cheque to Chair of the National COVID-19 Task Force, Mr. Abdias Samuel who thanked the club for their generous donation.

At the end of the handing over, he noted that the Molineux-Cayon Cricket Club will do its part by encouraging that its members stay at home, practice proper hygiene and exercise social distancing.