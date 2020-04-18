Tourism industry workers benefit from $120 million stimulus package

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 17, 2020 (SKNIS): As the tourism industry has been greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Lindsay Grant stated that because the government was fiscally prudent, persons in the industry who have lost their jobs are able to benefit from the recently launched $120 million stimulus package.

“Had it not been for this government being fiscally prudent over the past five years of managing this economy, we probably Mr. Speaker, would not have had the ability to give the stimulus package of $120 million,” said the Minister of Tourism during an emergency Sitting of National Assembly to debate the extension of the state of emergency.

Minister Grant stated that although other countries in the region are offering similar stimulus packages, none is offering as much as the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“When you look at our neighbour next door, for example, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, they are only able to give packages of $300. We are giving $1000. When you look at big and mighty Barbados when compared to us, they are only able to give $600. But because this government has been fiscally prudent over the last five years, we are able to give a stimulus package to those in the sum of $1000,” said Minister Grant.

The minister stated that if the COVID-19 pandemic persists, the government will have to provide for another three months and it may be in the same region of the $120 million.

“It comes back to the old adage about saving for a rainy day, and this government, with the foresight that we have had, we were able to make sure that we put aside some for this very rainy day which has come,” he said.