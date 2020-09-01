PM Harris Extends Best Wishes To Trinidad And Tobago On The Occasion Of Its 58th Independence Anniversary

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, August 31, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, is extending best wishes to the Government and people of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, as the twin island nation celebrates its 58th anniversary of Independence today, Monday, August 31, 2020.

Trinidad and Tobago gained its independence from Great Britain on August 31, 1962.

In a penned letter to his CARICOM colleague, Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. the Honourable Keith Rowley, Prime Minister Harris stated that, “Such celebrations offer us the opportunity to reflect on our roots, and the foundations on which our islands, and region were formed.”

“I trust that this milestone allows your country and your people to savour with pride the significant cultural, political and historical additions that Trinidad and Tobago has made to the richness and diversity of the Caribbean and the world,” Dr. Harris said.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister added that as a people “we have many differences, but I do believe that our similarities overpower every disparity, and bind us together in strength.”

“Although this observance comes at a time when the tenacity of our countries is being tested by the ongoing pandemic, I trust now more than ever that instead of being deterred or troubled that we understand the importance of our unity and togetherness and allow this to motivate us to nourish and reinforce our bonds of regional fraternity,” Prime Minister Harris said, as he wished the continued safety and security of the people of Trinidad and Tobago.